Forsyth County Jeepers deliver Christmas Eve cookies to 15 stations

Firefighters across Forsyth County received a holiday surprise on Christmas Eve as members of the Forsyth County Jeepers rolled through the county delivering cookies and milk as part of the group’s 10th annual cookie drive.

The Jeep club visited all 15 fire departments in Forsyth County, caravanning in Jeeps to deliver cookies and baked goods and milk to crews working through the holiday season. Each station received about 13 dozen cookies, with larger stations also getting two gallons of milk and smaller stations receiving one gallon.

"We’ve got baked goods that are homemade and store-bought," said Billy Moore, founder of Forsyth County Jeepers. "It’s just one of those good feelings, and it’s a great feeling when we deliver them to the firemen. They’re working for us, protecting us on a daily basis, and we just want to show our thanks and our gratitude towards them."

Moore said the tradition began a decade ago after a club member with young children suggested finding a way to thank local firefighters. Since then, the effort has grown each year, with the fire departments now looking forward to the visit. Moore said firefighters have even reached out ahead of time to make sure the group is coming.

Milk for the deliveries was donated by Ingles, which Moore said has supported the cookie drive every year. Buffalo's Cafe on Buford Highway in Cumming also supported the jeepers. The event also gives younger Jeep club members a chance to interact with firefighters, climb on fire trucks and see firsthand the work crews do—especially on holidays like Christmas.