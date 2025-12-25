DeKalb officer placed on leave after pedestrian killed on I-75

The Brief Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Terrell Mill Road Vehicle involved was a DeKalb police SUV driven off duty Officer placed on administrative leave during investigation



A fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 75 in Cobb County is under investigation after an off-duty DeKalb County police officer, driving a marked patrol vehicle, struck a man Tuesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the collision happened around 8:56 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the northbound lanes of the I-75 Northwest Corridor near Terrell Mill Road.

Investigators with the department’s STEP Unit said a pedestrian was walking along the interstate when, for reasons still unknown, he entered the right travel lane and was struck by a 2019 black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said the Tahoe was a marked DeKalb County Police vehicle being operated by an off-duty officer. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His name has not been released, and authorities said next of kin had not yet been notified. The officer driving the vehicle was not injured.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Police Department confirmed the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy. Cobb County police are leading the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact their department.