Man arrested after deadly Paulding County road rage shooting

The Brief The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says Collins Pruitt allegedly shot Shawn Christopher Brannon on Monday. Deputies say the victim called 911 and drove himself to a firehouse following the shooting, but he died at the hospital. The shooting was motivated by road rage, according to the sheriff's office, and the victim was the aggressor.



The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for shooting and killing a man this week.

RELATED Deadly Paulding County shooting: Ridge Road gunman remains on the run

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says Collins Pruitt allegedly shot another man on Monday around 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road.

Deputies say they believe the shooting started with road rage, then turned deadly. "They got into a road rage… aggravated by that impatience," said Paulding County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Henson.

The victim, identified as Shawn Christopher Brannon, called 911 after he was shot and drove himself to a fire station, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Wellstar Paulding Hospital but died.

The sheriff’s office says they found Pruitt by tracking down the black SUV involved in the shooting. Detectives arrested Pruitt at his home in Cobb County.

Collins Pruitt in Paulding County Sheriff's Office custody. Photo courtesy of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to the sheriff’s office. Department officials say the shooting doesn’t meet the threshold for murder charges because the victim appears to have been the aggressor. "He was not charged with murder because our detectives determined the incident did not meet [the] legal standard for murder," Henson said.

Pruitt is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

The shooting has left many in the community shaken and searching for answers.

"It could be road rage or something like that," one person near the scene remarked.

Another resident expressed sorrow and caution. "I’m sorry someone lost their life," he said. "Not a good way to live, but you gotta be careful with today’s world—don’t know what it's going to be."

"There’s definitely something weird going on," another person added, echoing the unease felt by many in the area.

What we don't know:

No word on his next court appearance.