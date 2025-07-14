Teen arrested for smuggling contraband into Fulton County Jail Annex

article

The Brief A 19-year-old named De’harrius Toland was arrested for smuggling contraband into the Fulton County Jail Annex through a cell window, after breaching the facility's outer perimeter fence. Toland faces multiple felony charges, including possession and distribution of marijuana, crossing the guard line with prohibited items, and providing tobacco to inmates without authorization. Authorities recovered a large stash of illegal items from Toland's bag and the targeted jail cell, including marijuana, cigarettes, cell phones, and tools like bolt cutters and a crowbar.



A 19-year-old was arrested early Saturday after a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy caught him in the act of smuggling contraband into the South Annex jail facility through a cell window, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, De’harrius Toland was apprehended around 3 a.m. on July 13 while attempting to pass items to an inmate. Deputies later discovered a breach in the facility's outer perimeter fence, believed to be Toland’s point of entry.

Toland is facing multiple felony charges, including crossing the guard line of a correctional institution with prohibited items, interference with government property, possession and distribution of marijuana, and providing tobacco to inmates without authorization.

By the numbers:

Following the arrest, a search of Toland’s bag and the targeted jail cell yielded a large stash of illegal items. Investigators recovered:

686 grams of suspected marijuana

27 packs of cigarettes

8 packs of loose tobacco

6 cell phones

8 phone chargers and blocks

5 lighters

1 pair of bolt cutters

1 crowbar

2 clear plastic bags containing green liquid

4 bottles of "blunt spray" air freshener

1 handcuff key

What we don't know:

Toland was transported to the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street following his arrest. No word on his next court appearance.

What they're saying:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the smuggling attempt—or similar incidents at the jail—to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Reports can be made by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting CSGA to 738477, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.