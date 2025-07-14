Uptick in car break-ins at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

The Brief Superintendent Patrick Gamman says there has been an uptick in car break-ins. Park rangers and Cobb County Police are working together to find those responsible. Park superintendent says visitors can help too, by reporting anything suspicious and not leaving any items in their vehicles.



Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman says typically near holidays or other busy times of the year, they see an increase in car break-ins. That's the case this year, as well, he says.

What they're saying:

"They are sophisticated, they're targeted, they know what they're doing," said Superintendent Gamman.

Gamman advises visitors to leave any valuables at home. He says if you can't or don't want to carry it, don't bring it. He also says if you must leave something in your vehicle, keep it out of sight, and always lock your doors.

Makenzie Phillips follows that advice. She says she goes to the park often, and while she's never had any problems, she always takes precautions. "Water, phone, that's it. That's all I bring here, so if they go in my car they'll be really mad," said Phillips.

Superintendent Gamman says visitors can help by reporting anything suspicious.

"There's a lot more of you than there are park rangers. If thieves know we're vigilant, that we're keeping an eye out for them, they're going to start to learn that Kennesaw is not a place to mess with," said Gamman.

What's next:

Park rangers and Cobb County Police are working together to find those responsible for the break-ins.