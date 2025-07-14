Massive fire destroys Betty Gene's, Community Market in Madison

The Brief A fire on July 13 destroyed Betty Gene’s restaurant, the Community Market, and nearby offices in Madison, but no injuries were reported. More than 45 firefighters from multiple agencies battled the blaze for several hours in extreme heat, successfully saving The Sinclair restaurant and nearby historic buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials are asking the community to support those impacted.



A massive fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Betty Gene’s restaurant on Hancock Street, leaving the well-known Madison business and nearby offices in ruins. Thanks to a swift and coordinated response, adjacent historic buildings were spared, and no injuries were reported.

What we know:

The Madison Fire Department responded around 4:16 p.m. on July 13, with Engine 21 and Squad 21 arriving in under a minute. The fire, concentrated at the back of the building, was quickly met with water, while Morgan County Fire Rescue (MCFR) joined as part of automatic aid.

Crews initially attempted an interior attack through the front of the restaurant but were forced to retreat due to extreme heat and smoke. MFD deployed Tower 22, and additional personnel and apparatus were called to the scene.

Firefighters focused on containing the blaze and protecting nearby structures, including the historic Morgan County Courthouse, Truist Bank, and The Sinclair restaurant. After several hours in dangerous heat and heavy smoke, the fire was finally brought under control.

In total, more than 45 firefighters and 16 apparatus from multiple departments battled the flames on one of the hottest days of the year. While Betty Gene’s, the Community Market, and adjoining offices were a complete loss, The Sinclair was saved, and the courthouse and bank buildings were successfully protected.

What they're saying:

The Madison Fire Department expressed gratitude to all who responded, including Morgan County Fire Rescue, Greene County Fire Rescue, Greensboro Fire Department, and Social Circle Fire Department, along with volunteers and community members who brought water and support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials ask the public to keep the restaurant’s owner and employees in their thoughts during this difficult time.