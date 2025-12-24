Ex-UGA player Damon Wilson countersues over NIL contract

article

The Brief Former UGA player countersues athletic association and NIL collective Player disputes legality of NIL term sheet signed last December UGA says nearly $400,000 must be repaid after transfer



A former University of Georgia football player is countersuing the school’s athletic association and its NIL collective, challenging the validity of a deal he signed to remain with the program, according to ESPN.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia seeks $390K from ex-linebacker Damon Wilson in NIL dispute

What we know:

Damon Wilson II claims the term sheet he signed last December was not legally binding. Wilson transferred to the Missouri Tigers just weeks after signing the agreement. The University of Georgia Athletic Association has said the contract requires Wilson to repay nearly $400,000.

In his countersuit, Wilson argues that legal counsel was not present when he signed the deal.

The other side:

