Holiday travel surge fills Atlanta airport with travelers

The Brief Holiday travel rush brings heavy crowds to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport expects 5.3 million travelers through Jan. 4 Some delays and cancellations reported; travelers urged to check flights



The holiday travel rush continues today as millions of Americans head to their destinations, bringing heavy crowds and busy terminals nationwide.

What we know:

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passenger traffic increased noticeably early this morning, with lines building but continuing to move steadily.

Airport officials expect about 5.3 million travelers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson between Dec. 19 and Jan. 4, an increase from last year.

The busiest day is projected to be Friday, when more than 348,000 passengers are expected. Early today, security wait times peaked at about 21 minutes at the North Checkpoint around 4:30 a.m., but waits eased shortly afterward.

Travelers interviewed at the airport said arriving extra early has helped reduce stress during the busy holiday period.

Weather in the Northeast and western United States is also being monitored, as it can affect flights in and out of Atlanta.

What they're saying:

As of the latest update, dozens of flights were delayed and several canceled, prompting airport officials to urge passengers to check flight status before heading to the terminal and to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights.