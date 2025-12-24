Expand / Collapse search

One dead, others injured in crash involving MARTA bus in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 24, 2025 8:01am EST
DeKalb County
A driver of a car that crashed into a MARTA bus in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning has died. A passenger in the car and bus driver were also injured. This is a breaking news story. 

The Brief

    • Crash involved MARTA bus and car on Memorial Drive
    • Car struck the back of the bus, police say
    • One person killed; multiple people injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a MARTA bus and a car in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Memorial Drive at Carter Road. Investigators say the car ran into the back of the bus. Initially, MARTA reported that the bus driver and two people inside the car were injured in the collision.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority official later confirmed that the driver of the car was killed.

No other information has been released about the conditions of the car passenger and the bus driver. 

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information provided by MARTA and DeKalb County police logs. 

