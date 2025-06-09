Deadly Paulding County shooting: Ridge Road gunman remains on the run

article

The Brief Paulding County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting near Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road involving a Black male suspect in a black SUV. The victim, who called 911 after being shot, drove to a fire station for help but later died at WellStar Paulding Hospital. Detectives are seeking information from witnesses and the public to locate the suspect and vehicle involved in the incident.



Authorities in Paulding County are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near the intersection of Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, who called 911 around 2:25 p.m., reported he had been shot during an altercation with a Black male driving a black SUV.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Paulding County Fire Station 5 at 4215 Ridge Road in Douglasville to seek medical help. He was later taken to WellStar Paulding Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

What's next:

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

What they're saying:

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.