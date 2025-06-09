Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Paulding County shooting: Ridge Road gunman remains on the run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 9, 2025 6:59pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Paulding County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting near Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road involving a Black male suspect in a black SUV.
    • The victim, who called 911 after being shot, drove to a fire station for help but later died at WellStar Paulding Hospital.
    • Detectives are seeking information from witnesses and the public to locate the suspect and vehicle involved in the incident.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Paulding County are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near the intersection of Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, who called 911 around 2:25 p.m., reported he had been shot during an altercation with a Black male driving a black SUV.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Paulding County Fire Station 5 at 4215 Ridge Road in Douglasville to seek medical help. He was later taken to WellStar Paulding Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

What's next:

Detectives are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. 

What they're saying:

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

The Source: The Paudling County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.

