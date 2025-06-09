Deadly Paulding County shooting: Ridge Road gunman remains on the run
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Paulding County are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near the intersection of Ridge Road and Cohran Store Road.
What we know:
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, who called 911 around 2:25 p.m., reported he had been shot during an altercation with a Black male driving a black SUV.
After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Paulding County Fire Station 5 at 4215 Ridge Road in Douglasville to seek medical help. He was later taken to WellStar Paulding Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
What's next:
Detectives are actively searching for the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting.
What they're saying:
Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip through the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
The Source: The Paudling County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.