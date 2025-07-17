Man arrested for killing wife, son in Covington home Thursday

The Brief Willie Glenn, 53, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and son in their Covington home. Deputies found Kowanda Glenn, 50, and Mikhail Glenn, 20, dead inside the residence early July 17. Glenn faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder and aggravated assault; the investigation is ongoing.



A Newton County man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his wife and son inside their Covington home shortly after midnight Thursday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a residence on Oak Meadows around 12:20 a.m. on July 17 following a report of a double shooting. At the scene, they encountered 53-year-old Willie Glenn, who told deputies that his wife, 50-year-old Kowanda Glenn, and his 20-year-old son, Mikhail Glenn, had been shot.

Investigators with the Newton County Criminal Investigations Division quickly launched an inquiry, determining that the incident was domestic in nature. Authorities arrested Glenn at the scene. He is now facing two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday afternoon, a motive has not been confirmed and the investigation remains ongoing.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot of the suspect.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to the victims' family and loved ones, stating they are "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.