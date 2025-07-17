Teen arrested after two-month manhunt for stepfather's death in Covington

article

The Brief Jayden Daniel, 16, was arrested July 17 in DeKalb County for the May shooting death of his stepfather, David Gay, in Covington. Daniel had been on the run for over two months and faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Gay’s family had made emotional pleas for justice, describing him as a devoted father and provider.



The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 16-year-old Jayden Daniel, the teen accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, David Gay, in May.

What we know:

Daniel was taken into custody on the morning of July 17 in DeKalb County with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. He had been on the run since May 13, the day investigators say he shot and killed 41-year-old Gay inside their home on Avery Drive in Covington.

Deputies responded to the home just after 6 p.m. that evening and found Gay dead from a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation identified Daniel as the suspect, prompting an extensive manhunt that lasted more than two months.

Daniel now faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He has been booked into the Newton County Detention Center.

Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division for their efforts in locating and apprehending Daniel.

In the weeks following the shooting, Gay’s family made emotional pleas for Daniel to turn himself in, saying they could not find peace while he remained free. Gay’s sister, Talisha Billingslea, described him as a loving stepfather and devoted provider.

"My brother didn’t deserve this," she said. "I know for a fact that he did everything he could possibly do to take care of his home. He was a great provider, and right now I feel like a piece of me is gone."

The family had also expressed concern that someone may have been helping Daniel avoid arrest and urged anyone with information to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

The Newton County Sheriff's Office did not provide details on how they located Daniel. They also did not say if anyone else is facing charges for helping Daniel evade police.

At this time, it is not known when the teen will make his first court appearance.