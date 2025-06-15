Family asks Covington teen sought in stepfather's murder to surrender

The Brief Newton County deputies say 16-year-old Jayden Daniel shot and killed his stepfather, David Gay, at their Covington home before fleeing the scene. Gay's family said they can't find any peace until Daniel is behind bars. The family said they think someone is helping Daniel hide, asked anyone who knows where he is to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.



The family of David Gay, the man who police say was killed by his stepson in Covington, is calling for justice to be served. They want Gay's stepson, Jayden Daniel, to turn himself in.

What we know:

Gay's family said they can't find any peace until Daniel is behind bars.

The fact that the alleged killer is still free has really upset the family this Father's Day.

Family and close friends gathered at his gravesite Sunday to honor him and call for justice.

16-year-old Daniel shot and killed his stepfather at their home on Avery Drive in Covington in May, according to police.

The teen has been on the run ever since.

Daniel’s mom- and Gay’s wife- first called for Daniel to turn himself in after the shooting.

What they're saying:

Now, Gay’s other family members are calling for the same thing.

Talisha Billingslea, Gay’s sister, said her brother tried to be a good father to Daniel, his other stepchildren, and his biological children.

"My brother didn’t deserve this. I know for a fact that he did everything he could possibly do to take care of his home. He was a great provider and right now I feel like a piece of me is gone," said Billingslea.

What you can do:

The family said they believe someone is helping Daniel hide, and asked anyone who knows where he is to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.