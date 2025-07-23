Man arrested after alleged unprovoked shooting

The Brief Officers heard gunshots while patrolling in the 600 block of Spring Street on July 10. They say they found a man who claimed someone shot at him without provocation. He was not injured. Police later found that man and arrested him. Body camera footage shows the arrest.



Atlanta police just released video of officers arresting a man in early July who officers say shot at someone unprovoked.

What we know:

Officers were patrolling the area in the 600 block of Spring Street in the early morning of July 10. While working, officers heard gunshots, according to Atlanta police.

They began searching the area and were flagged down by a man who said someone shot at him, officers said. The man was not injured, but he told officers someone shot at him. He said he didn't know the suspect or why he shot at him. However, the man had made aggressive threats before the shooting, police said.

After speaking with the victim, officers said they kept searching until they found a man who matched the victim's description. The department posted video of the arrest on Facebook.

Officers can be seen driving up on the sidewalk, getting out of their car, and addressing the man. Officers told the man to drop his weapon.

Officers can be seen and heard telling the man to get on the ground and roll over. FOX 5 covered some of the audio due to the use of expletives.

The man, identified as Roderick Eaford, was arrested by officers.

After his arrest, officers can be seen removing a gun from a bush near where the man was arrested. Officers said the suspect

Police said the gun was a Taurus PT-145 Millennium Pro .45 ACP pistol. It was recovered with three rounds, officers said.

What's next:

Eaford is now charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharge of a gun near a public highway, reckless conduct, obstruction, and terroristic threats and acts.

Police said Eaford had an active warrant for probation violation.

Roderick Eaford in the back of an Atlanta police car after being arrested for an unprovoked shooting, according to police. (Atlanta police)

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail following his arrest.