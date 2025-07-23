LaGrange shooting leaves home and vehicle damaged, one man hospitalized

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting in LaGrange that damaged a home and vehicle, with one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Kevin Martin, who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, has been uncooperative with investigators; a black sedan is suspected to be involved. The LaGrange Police Department is seeking public assistance and tips to aid the ongoing investigation.



Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that damaged a home and vehicle in LaGrange and left one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:36 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and South Ogletree Street. When they arrived, they found multiple bullet holes in a residence and a vehicle at 907 S. Ogletree Street. No one at the scene was injured.

At nearly the same time, 24-year-old Kevin Martin arrived at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with gunshot wounds to both hands. Martin told police he was shot while riding in a vehicle at an unknown location with unidentified individuals. Authorities said he has not been cooperative with investigators.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have taken over the case. A preliminary investigation revealed a black sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, and Martin was also dropped off at the hospital in a black sedan. Investigators believe the incidents are connected.

Why you should care:

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tip411 by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411 or using the mobile app or online portal.

What's next:

The case remains open.