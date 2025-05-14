Covington teen on the run after killing stepfather, deputies say

article

The Newton County sheriff is searching for a 16-year-old they say shot his father to death at a home in Covington.

Authorities say Jayden Daniel should be considered armed and dangerous.

What we know:

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say they were called to Avery Drive in Covington shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a person shot.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of 41-year-old David Gay in his home.

Investigators say that Gay was killed by Daniel, his stepson. Authorities believe Daniel fled the area in a 2016 Cadillac Escalade belonging to his stepfather.

The vehicle was later found near Denny Dobbs Park, but Daniel was not in the area.

What you can do:

Investigators say Daniel should not be approached. If you have any information about where he could be, call 911 immediately.

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta has confirmed that the 16-year-old suspect is the younger brother of 19-year-old Kendarrius Spear, a high school basketball star and college student at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who was killed last June at an apartment complex in Lithonia.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes spoke with the mother of Kendarrius and Jayden in December, as she and her husband were in the process of creating a foundation in Kendarrius’ memory. The purpose of the organization was to empower youth through nonviolence, academics, education, and community service.

The family also pleaded with the public for help in locating Jordan Finnissee, who was Kendarrius’ best friend at the time of his death and is allegedly connected to the case. Two suspects were arrested shortly after the 19-year-old's death, but as of December, Finnissee had not been located. FOX 5 is working to determine whether he remains a person of interest or suspect in the case.

RELATED: Teen's parents channel grief into foundation for youth empowerment