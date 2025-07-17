Man arrested in hospital after fatal 2022 Pickens County shooting sentenced

article

The Brief Nathan Highsmith pled guilty to felony murder in a January 2022 double shooting in Pickens County and was sentenced to 40 years, with 22 to serve in prison. Highsmith was arrested the same evening of the shooting at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital after being tracked using Flock camera technology. One victim died from gunshot wounds in the Golden Spring Road incident.



Nathan Louis Highsmith has been sentenced to 40 years, with 22 years to serve in prison, after pleading guilty to felony murder in connection with a deadly double shooting that took place in January 2022 on Golden Spring Road in Jasper.

What we know:

The case began when Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Golden Spring Road, where they found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims later died from their injuries. Witnesses at the scene identified Highsmith, now 26, of Canton, as the shooter. He had already fled by the time deputies arrived.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sandy Springs police arrest Pickens County murder suspect in hospital bed

A regional manhunt was quickly launched, aided by Flock camera technology, which helped track the vehicle Highsmith was driving. Later that evening, Sandy Springs Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital. The license plate matched that of the suspect’s vehicle.

Body camera video shows officers entering the hospital, where they found Highsmith lying in a bed. He was taken into custody without incident and later turned over to Pickens County deputies.

Highsmith was initially charged with murder and aggravated assault. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case.

What they're saying:

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office credited the successful outcome to swift action by deputies, effective interagency cooperation, and the use of advanced technology.