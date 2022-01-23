Sandy Springs police arrest Pickens County murder suspect in hospital bed

Body camera video shows the moment Sandy Springs police captured a murder suspect wanted out of Pickens County.

Officers took Nathan Louis Highsmith, 26, of Canton, Ga. into custody at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital Thursday night. They had responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Sandy Springs Police said they were able to match the license plate to Highsmith and when they saw the unoccupied vehicle, they went inside the hospital where Highsmith was lying in a bed.



The officers took Highsmith into custody without incident and turned him and his car over to Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies charged Highsmith with murder and aggravated assault in a double shooting only a few hours earlier in the Golden Springs area.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

