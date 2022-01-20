Suspect arrested in deadly shooting, Pickens County deputies say

A homicide suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced.

Deputies went to the Golden Springs area around 6 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Nathan Lewis Highsmith.

Both victims were hospitalized. One of the victims died at the hospital as a result of their injuries, officials confirmed. No word on the surviving victims' condition.

Highsmith is believed to have left the area in a Honda Accord. Sandy Springs Police later found and arrested him. He faces charges for aggravated assault and felony murder, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

