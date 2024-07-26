Arrest made in deadly Buckhead gas station shooting

article

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting early Thursday morning at a Buckhead gas station.

Antonio Dean was taken into custody on Friday. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers responded just after 2:15 a.m. to the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Morosgo Drive and Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics from Grady EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting was sparked by an argument between the man and a security guard. Police have not confirmed if Dean was the security guard or if he was another person involved in the altercation.

The case remains under investigation.