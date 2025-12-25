Mental health evaluation for Apalachee High School shooting suspect due in February

The Brief The murder case against Colt Gray is on hold until a mental health evaluation is completed in February. Legal experts say the report will determine if Gray is fit to stand trial or if he requires a specialized treatment path. Gray's father, Colin Gray, is also set to stand trial in February for providing the firearm used in the Apalachee High School shooting.



More than a year after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, the murder case against accused shooter Colt Gray remains at a standstill as his mental health evaluation continues.

What we know:

During a court hearing on Dec. 9, Gray’s defense attorney, Aisha Broderick, informed the judge that the evaluation remains incomplete. She stated that the final report is not expected until February.

Legal experts say the findings of that report will serve as a turning point for the judicial process.

"The findings in this mental health report will be absolutely determinative of what happens to Mr. Gray," said Joshua Schiffer, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with the case.

The backstory:

Gray is accused of opening fire inside the Barrow County school in September 2024, killing two students and two teachers and wounding nine others. He faces a litany of charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

What they're saying:

According to Schiffer, the evaluation will decide whether Gray enters the traditional criminal justice system or a specialized path for treatment.

"If it's determined that Mr. Gray was legally incompetent, that's going to put him on a specific treatment and accountability path, very different from the traditional criminal prosecution," Schiffer said. "If he is found to be competent, that's going to be a tough day for him because he's going to face trial just like any other normally situated Georgian."

While the interview process itself may not be lengthy, Schiffer noted that the extensive time required for these evaluations is due to the high stakes and the volume of background work involved.

"The evaluation for competency gets quite detailed," Schiffer said. "A lot of the process involves getting together documents, histories and information of that type."

The completion of the report will allow attorneys to determine the best path forward, which could include a change of plea. While a previous attorney indicated in May that Gray was considering pleading guilty, his current legal team made no mention of such a move during this month’s proceedings.

Dig deeper:

The delay in the younger Gray’s case comes as his father, Colin Gray, also faces prosecution. Prosecutors have charged the elder Gray with providing the firearm used in the attack, alleging he knew his son posed a threat to the public.

"As important as the case is against Colt Gray, I believe more people are watching the case against his father," Schiffer said.

Colin Gray’s trial is scheduled to begin in February, coinciding with the expected completion of his son’s mental health evaluation.