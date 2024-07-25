Man killed in Buckhead gas station shooting, police searching for security guard

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on the 600 block of Morosgo Drive.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police officers canvassing the area and surrounding the gas station with crime scene tape.

Details about the shooting remain limited, but police have confirmed that the incident began when the victim got into an altercation with a security guard. Officers are now searching for the security guard.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the identity of the security guard at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.