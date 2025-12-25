Man shot on Kensington Road in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve

article

The Brief Man shot on Kensington Road late Tuesday night Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries One person detained, charged with reckless conduct



Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24 to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Kensington Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said one person was detained at the scene and has been charged with reckless conduct. No additional details about what led up to the shooting were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.