Expand / Collapse search

Man shot on Kensington Road in DeKalb County on Christmas Eve

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 25, 2025 10:28am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Man shot on Kensington Road late Tuesday night
    • Victim taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
    • One person detained, charged with reckless conduct

ATLANTA - Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 24 to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Kensington Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said one person was detained at the scene and has been charged with reckless conduct. No additional details about what led up to the shooting were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews