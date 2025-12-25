Former DeKalb jail worker accused of stealing coworker's paycheck

article

The Brief Former jail employee accused of altering payroll records Police say valid work credentials were used Suspect arrested and later released on bond



A former DeKalb County Jail employee has been charged after authorities say she altered a coworker’s payroll information to steal her paycheck.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Shalanda Williams, who is facing several felony charges, including theft by taking, identity fraud, multiple computer-related crimes, and violating her oath as a public officer.

What they're saying:

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say the case came to light on Oct. 24, when the victim reported a missing paycheck. According to police, the victim later learned that her direct deposit details had been changed earlier in the month.

Records indicate that on Oct. 2, someone logged into the victim’s work account and replaced her bank account and routing numbers, causing her paycheck to be sent to a different bank account. Authorities say the account was accessed using valid employee credentials.

The victim contacted the Human Resources Department at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, where officials determined the issue was not the result of a cyberattack. Instead, they concluded the changes were made by someone who already had access to the system and advised the victim to report the matter to police.

A spokesperson confirmed that Williams is no longer employed with the jail. Investigators have not released details people's access was obtained.

Jail records show Williams was arrested on Nov. 20 and later released on bond.