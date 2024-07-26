Deadly motorcycle crash in Powder Springs under investigations

Image 1 of 8 ▼ One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of CH James Parkway and Brownsville Road in Powder Springs on the evening of July 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

One person has died in a crash at a busy Powder Springs intersection.

The crash occurred sometime before 9 p.m. at the intersection of CH James Parkway and Brownsville Road.

According to the Powder Springs Police Department, the roads were closed for a few hours while the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit investigated.

During the closure, a FOX 5 crew spotted a motorcycle with extensive damage and a white Chevy Silverado, with debris scattered across the intersection.

Police are investigating whether the motorcycle traveling west on CH James Parkway may have crashed into the pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction as it turned north onto Brownsville Road.

The crash remains under investigation.