Ex-Cartersville resident, social media influencer sentenced for child porn

The Brief Stapleton sentenced: 5 years in prison, 15 on probation for child exploitation. Tip sparked case: ICAC tip led to charges over abusive images downloaded from 2018–2020. Online fallout: Wife responds to backlash, says "misinformation" is spreading.



A former Cartersville resident with a sizable social media following has been sentenced in Bartow County to serve 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

What we know:

Joshua David Stapleton, 39, received a 20-year sentence, with 5 years to be served in custody and the remaining 15 on probation, according to documents dated June 24 filed by Bartow County Superior Court. The sentencing comes more than four years after authorities launched an investigation based on a tip submitted through the Internet Crimes Against Children program.

Stapleton will also have to follow multiple "sex offender" conditions upon his release.

The backstory:

The Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division led the case, working in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Investigators determined that between 2018 and 2020, Stapleton downloaded numerous images of prepubescent children in sexually abusive situations.

Stapleton, who is listed as the owner of the Josh Stapleton State Farm Agency in Cartersville on LinkedIn, was initially charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and later indicted on 40 counts of sexual exploitation of children. As part of a non-negotiated plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to 20 counts, and the remaining 20 were dropped.

Stapleton and his wife are known online as the "Gulf Coast Stapletons," with more than 81,000 followers and over a million likes on TikTok and Instagram. Their content typically features workout routines, boating excursions, restaurant outings, and ski trips. Social media profiles associated with the couple list their residence as Perdido Key, Florida.

What they're saying:

Once news of Stapleton’s sentencing broke, social media users quickly began sharing posts and reactions, with many discussing the details of the case and its outcome.

Stapleton's wife, Brittani Morris Stapleton, is also speaking out and correcting some of the "misinformation" that has spread online about her husband. Brittani and Joshua were married in 2023.

Bartow County authorities have not released additional information about the plea proceedings. Stapleton is currently being held in the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Jail.