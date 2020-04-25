Cartersville man charged with possessing child pornography

A Cartersville man now faces 15 counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested.

Officers with the Carterville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security took 34-year-old Joshua David Stapleton into custody on Friday

Authorities say they arrested Stapleton after receiving an online tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children division.

According to investigators, more charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.