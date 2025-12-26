Expand / Collapse search

This New Year's Day... take a hike!

December 26, 2025
James H. Floyd State Park in northwest Georgia offers paddle boarding, kayaking, and fishing on two scenic lakes.

The Brief

    • Georgia State Parks will host ranger-led First Day Hikes statewide on January 1, 2026.
    • Panola Mountain State Park offers a guided 3.5-mile hike at a National Natural Landmark.
    • Some hikes require registration, have limits, and may include parking or additional fees.

Looking for a healthy way to start the new year? Want to jump start your New Year's resolution?

Georgia State Parks are inviting the public to hit the trails on New Year’s Day as part of the annual First Day Hikes program.

What we know:

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, parks across the state will host ranger-led hikes designed to welcome the new year with fresh air, exercise and time outdoors. The tradition is part of a nationwide effort encouraging people to begin the year by exploring public lands.

Among the participating parks is Panola Mountain State Park, where visitors can join a guided hike up the mountain, a designated National Natural Landmark. The hike is about 3.5 miles round trip and is considered moderately strenuous.

Other Georgia parks will offer a range of options, from easy nature walks to longer and more challenging hikes, making the event accessible to families, casual walkers and experienced hikers alike.

Some hikes require advance registration and may have age restrictions or participant limits. Standard state park parking fees apply, and certain guided hikes may include an additional fee.

What you can do:

The First Day Hikes program is hosted by Georgia State Parks and takes place at dozens of parks statewide. A full list of participating locations, hike descriptions and registration details is available on the Georgia State Parks website.

The Source: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources provided the details for this article.

