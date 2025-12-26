Pedestrian killed on Downtown Connector after entering southbound lanes

article

The Brief Pedestrian was killed after entering southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Driver of the silver Honda Civic stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries. Southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector were closed for hours during the investigation.



A pedestrian in the southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector was struck near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, troopers said.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded around 8 p.m. to a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said the pedestrian entered the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 and was struck by a silver Honda Civic. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours while the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigated.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian had not yet been identified.