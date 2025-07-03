Holiday travelers packing ATL, local roads | What to know

The Brief AAA estimates 72 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July—more than 60 million by car—marking the highest volume on record for the holiday. GDOT has suspended construction lane closures through July 6, and gas prices in Georgia have dropped to their lowest level since 2021, averaging $2.94 per gallon. Hartsfield-Jackson welcomed Etihad Airways' inaugural nonstop flight from Abu Dhabi, with daily service set to begin in November.



Holiday travelers are packing airports and highways across the country as Americans prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the busiest travel weekends on record.

Live from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, FOX News correspondent Caroline Elliott reported a steady stream of passengers moving through the world’s busiest airport—but emphasized the crowd wasn’t as hectic as peak holiday seasons like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Record numbers

What we know:

Nationwide, travel is moving relatively smoothly. As of midday Thursday, there were just 14 flight cancellations and around 450 delays across domestic airports. Still, with the Fourth of July falling on a Friday this year, many Americans are taking advantage of the long weekend. TSA says it expects to screen more than 18 million passengers nationwide through the weekend.

AAA estimates that 72 million people will travel for the Independence Day holiday, with more than 60 million expected to drive—the highest volume ever recorded for the holiday.

If you are driving

Road trips remain the most popular choice, with about 85% of travelers hitting the highways for beach getaways, mountain escapes, or family visits.

What they're saying:

"The road trips are the most popular," AAA noted. "Whether it’s driving to a beach, the mountains, visiting family or friends, or going to the lake—most people drive."

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that it is suspending construction-related lane closures to ease travel over the holiday. The suspension went into effect at noon Thursday and will continue through 10 p.m. July 6. This means drivers in Georgia should experience fewer disruptions from construction work on the roadways over the next few days.

Drivers are also benefiting from falling fuel prices. Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since 2021, offering relief at the pump compared to last summer. On Monday, AAA announced that Georgians are paying an average price of $2.94 per gallon, which is 37 cents lower than it was a year ago.

AAA also has information on best times to drive.

If you didn't leave before noon Thursday, you may want to wait now. AAA says traffic in the Atlanta area is expected to be especially heavy between 2 and 6 p.m.

Same thing goes for Friday, if you are planning to start your road trip tomorrow, try to leave before noon. And if you are waiting until Saturday to hit the road, leave before 11 a.m.

Additionally, don't forget to pack your patience and an emergency kit before hitting the road. You should also make sure that your vehicle is in good running condition. Last year, AAA responded to nearly 700,000 calls nationwide for assistance. You definitely don't want to be stuck on the side of the road waiting for help this weekend.

And, don't forget that if you are staying in town for the holiday, there will be multiple road closures most of Friday because of the annual Peachtree Road Race. You can find more information about those by clicking here.

ATL adds more flights

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s airport continues to expand its international reach.

What they're saying:

Officials celebrated the inaugural nonstop flight from Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The airline joins Hartsfield-Jackson’s growing list of global carriers and will offer four flights per week, with daily service beginning in November. Airport leaders called the new route a "milestone" for both the city and its global aviation future.