1 killed in Canton apartment fire

A man pulled from a fire at a Canton apartment on Friday evening has died.

Firefighters just before 6 p.m. rushed to the Blue Ridge Apartments on Tiffany Lane, just south of Reinhardt College Parkway. According to the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, firefighters pulled a male from the smoke-filled apartment.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The blaze was contained to a single apartment.

Fire investigators say the fire was unrelated to another nearby apartment fire call about an hour later. That fire happened at Canton Mill Loft Apartments on Riverstone Parkway.

Firefighters reported that there was minimal fire damage to a single apartment, and it was extinguished by sprinklers by the time they arrived. Some apartments received water damage as a result.

No one was injured in that fire.

Both fires are under investigation.