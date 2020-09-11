Charity misleads parents who pay big money for travel baseball
Parents complain a Norcross baseball academy lied about the experience of their coaches and wrongly guaranteed they could claim thousands of dollars in fees on their taxes in a pitch to convince their kids to play there.
'We're the victims here.' Rival battery firm explains why it's suing Korean company that promises 2600 GA jobs
A major decision in Washington, D.C., is expected next week that could impact the fortunes of Jackson County and the state of Georgia.
Atlanta real estate remains hot
The real estate market has been robust for years. But, today we have record unemployment, and a foreclosure moratorium expiring at the end of the year.
Mortgages
Why the real estate market won't collapse when the foreclosure moratorium ends.
Common Cause calls for investigation of Georgia Ethics Commission's conflict of interest policies
Good Government group Common Cause wants the Georgia Ethics Commission to investigate its own conflict of interest policy.
What Amendment 1 on the Georgia ballot means for taxpayers
Election headlines are usually gobbled up by the headliners - like presidential candidates. But inside the Georgia ballot, there is an amendment taxpayers should know about: Amendment 1.
Vets complain VA Hospital wrongly blaming pandemic for poor customer service
Veterans have long complained about customer service at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. And that was before COVID-19 hit.
What to know about 2020 holiday air travel
Making holiday travel planning is always tricky and stressful. Usually late September and October is the time to buy tickets.
ITT Tech students receive $330M in loan foregiveness
Millions of dollars in loans at the now-defunct for-profit school ITT Technical Institute are canceled. Government prosecutors cleared $330 million in debt for 35,000 former students.
I-Team: Secretary of State finds most double votes in metro area but no widespread voting fraud
The FOX 5 I-Team examined internal data from the Secretary of State's office. Double voting occurred, mostly in metro Atlanta, but no signs of widespread voting fraud.
North Carolina Voting Rights Groups say man tied to a Georgia company tried to create chaos in election
North Carolina voting rights groups say a man from an Atlanta company tried to undermine their efforts.
Walmart raising wages for some workers
Walmart is raising its rate of pay for some workers and is beginning to hire 20,000 seasonal workers.
Feds nab 13 Korean battery plant construction workers on immigration charges
Federal authorities arrested 13 Korean nationals who worked for a sprawling factory under construction in Jackson County, accusing them of violating immigration laws.
Data breach exposes personal information of thousands of veterans
Data breach exposes personal information of thousands of veterans. FOX 5's Dana Fowle explains what those impacted can expect.
9 million people can still claim stimulus checks
Most Americans got their stimulus checks. Some were sooner or later than others. But some of you didn’t get them at all, and they need to be claimed.
Grand jury indicts former city of Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard
A federal grand jury indicts former City of Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard.
Georgians paying off record amount of credit card debt
Looking for a silver lining during a pandemic that has stalled everyday life can feel futile. But the FOX 5 I-Team found one. Consumers are not only spending less but also saving more.
Construction workers tell feds they don't feel safe at SK Battery site
Construction workers at the SK Battery America plant in Jackson County tell the government contractors are ignoring safety concerns to finish the job on schedule.
Latest eviction moratorium requires a signed form
The Centers for Disease Control issued a stay on evictions through the end of the year. But, yet, just this week we saw a mass eviction at an extended-stay motel.