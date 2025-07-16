Gulf storm Invest 93L threatens coast with flooding | Will it impact Atlanta?

The Brief Invest 93L, a system in the Gulf, has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression, potentially bringing heavy rainfall and localized flooding to parts of southern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, and eastern Texas. The system is expected to remain disorganized and move inland quickly, with flood watches issued for areas along the Gulf Coast, but no direct impact is anticipated for Atlanta, which will remain hot and mostly dry. Forecasters advise travelers along the Gulf Coast to stay informed due to the likelihood of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough seas through Friday.



The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a developing system in the northern Gulf, but forecasters say it is unlikely to affect Atlanta directly despite potential impacts along the Gulf Coast.

Dexter forming in the Gulf?

What we know:

The disturbance, designated as Invest 93L, is a broad area of low pressure currently tracking westward across the Florida Panhandle and expected to move toward Louisiana by Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression before moving fully inland later this week.

Satellite and radar data show disorganized showers and thunderstorms mainly located south and southwest of the system’s center. While conditions in the Gulf could support further development if the system moves offshore, forecasters caution that the greatest threat is heavy rainfall and localized flooding, particularly in parts of southern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, and eastern Texas.

Storm in the Gulf

What they're saying:

"There’s a 40% chance of development," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes. "But even if it doesn’t develop, moisture from the system will pull into Louisiana, bringing 3 to 5 inches of rain in spots, especially on the east side of Houston near the Louisiana state line."

Forbes explained that the next named storm in the Atlantic hurricane season would be "Dexter" if this system becomes organized. "That would be about a month ahead of the typical schedule for a D-named storm," he added.

FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey echoed the sentiment, saying the system is likely to stay disorganized and move inland quickly. "We shouldn’t get excited about a name or anything right now," Stacey said. "It will be a significant rainmaker over the next two to three days… going up to Mobile, possibly into East Texas, as far west as the Houston Metro."

Flood Watches for Mississippi, Louisiana

Local perspective:

Flood watches have been issued for parts of southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana, and forecasters expect the system to linger near the coast, stalled by high pressure to the west.

"The question is, can it find a path around that high?" Stacey said. "The only path really for it to take is north. So we’ll keep that in our frame of view."

Meanwhile, metro Atlanta is expected to remain hot and mostly dry. Highs are forecast to reach the low-90s through the weekend, with only isolated afternoon storms expected.

"No impacts here to North Georgia," Stacey said. "Your rain chances are low, and we’re just looking at hot and sultry days."

Invest 93L's next move

What's next:

Invest 93L continues to move westward, with the possibility of some short-term development if it stays over water. Regardless, forecasters urge those traveling along the Gulf Coast to stay informed, as periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough seas are likely through Friday.