2 injured in serious crash Tuesday morning on I-285 near I-20
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police responded to a serious crash Tuesday morning involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 285 northbound near Interstate 20.
According to DeKalb County Police Department, the crash happened before 7 a.m. and left one person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries. Emergency crews say debris from the wreck is scattered across the roadway, blocking multiple lanes of traffic.
Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area if possible, especially during the busy morning commute and early holiday travel period. Officials warned that traffic delays may also affect surface streets and entrance ramps leading onto I-285.