CPSC warns some Chinese manufactured faucets may leach lead

The Brief Federal officials are warning consumers that some faucets made in China have the potential to leach lead into the water. The faucets were sold on Amazon and don't have notable branding, so buyers will have to check their Amazon order receipts. So far, four different faucets are included in the warning, but the list continues to grow.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns some Chinese-manufactured faucets sold on Amazon are a health risk with the potential for leaching lead into the water.

What we know:

The federal government says they should be removed from use immediately as lead exposure can harm adults, but is also more dangerous to infants, children, and pregnant women. The Mayo Clinic says lead exposure can cause cognitive issues like developmental disabilities.

The faucets named in the CPSC warning don't have notable branding, so buyers will have to track the manufacturer information through Amazon's order receipts.

Dig deeper:

Here's a list of offending faucets from the CPSC. All are manufactured in China and are sold on Amazon, per the warning. Prices ranged from $30 to $70.

VESLA HOME Kitchen Faucet sold by VESLA HOME

K-Z-H Bathroom Faucet sold by Yajie Sanitaryware

CEINOL Bathroom Faucet sold by CEINOL-USA

Rainsworth Bathroom Faucet sold by Le Chang SANITARY

The list continues to grow, so periodically check the CPSC site for more products.

It's up to the consumer to take charge of this. The safety commission says the manufacturers have been asked to recall these faucets but, "none has agreed to." There is little other guidance at this point.