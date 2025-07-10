Family hurt when boat explodes on Lake Lanier has long recovery ahead

The Brief A Fourth of July boat explosion sent a family to Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit. Five children and their mother suffered second and third-degree burns. The father says the family is now recovering "minute by minute, day by day."



A July Fourth outing on Lake Lanier nearly killed a family of seven when their boat exploded.

Five kids, ranging in age from five to 12, and their mother were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital's burn unit.

What we know:

Kedrick Perkins, the kids' father and captain of the boat, said the trouble started when it wouldn’t crank.

"When it was time to leave, the boat wouldn't crank," he said. "I turned my blowers on, and it wouldn't crank."

He said he called a boat tow, but tried to crank it one more time.

Then it blew.

"I think it would have been really ugly if my wife wasn't here," Perkins said. "She did all she could, and we together got the kids off their boat."

The backstory:

The explosion happened near Landshark Cove at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier.

Five of the six Perkins children, the youngest only five, were injured in the explosion, along with their mother, Faith.

All seven family members were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit.

Deputies described the vessel as a 23-foot cabin-cruiser.

Several of the children required surgery and have received it.

A 15-year-old had minor injuries, while the six other children, ages five, eight, 10, 12, and 13, needed treatment.

Their mom underwent a skin graft procedure at Grady on Wednesday.

What's next:

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion and haven't revealed if they believe they know the cause.

What you can do:

The family is raising money online to help with hospital bills and recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/perkins-boat-explosion-at-lake-lanier-4th-of-july-2025

What they're saying:

"She’s in good spirit," Perkins said of his wife. "She’s stronger than me."

He said recovery will take a while, but he's relieved no one died.

"Minute by minute, day by day with a lot of loved ones," he said about their recovery.

And he's learned not to take the day for granted.

"This has taught me not to tell your children you love them tomorrow. Tell them today," Perkins said. "Because something is and that's going to have fun. We know we coming back home. We almost did. We almost did."