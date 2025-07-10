Dogs rescued from scorching hot vehicle at Marietta water park, man arrested

The Brief Christian Waddell was arrested for animal cruelty after leaving two dogs in a hot car, where temperatures reached up to 140 degrees. Marietta firefighters rescued the dogs, who were found huddled in the back seat with temperatures measured at 115 degrees. Authorities hope the incident serves as a warning to pet owners about the dangers of leaving animals in hot vehicles.



A Marietta man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he left two dogs locked inside a hot car for hours while visiting Six Flags White Water on a sweltering summer day.

Christian Waddell arrested

What we know:

Christian Waddell, 27, was arrested on Saturday, July 5, after parkgoers alerted authorities to two medium-sized dogs left in a vehicle in the parking lot. According to the Marietta Police Department, outdoor temperatures that day reached 91 degrees, while the temperature inside the car climbed to as high as 140 degrees.

Christian Waddell, (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Police say the dogs were found huddled in the back seat, where the temperature was measured at 115 degrees. Marietta firefighters responded and were able to force entry into the vehicle to rescue the animals, who were later turned over to Cobb County Animal Control.

Roughly two hours after parking, Waddell exited the water park and was confronted by officers.

(Marietta Police Department)

Dogs rescued from hot car

What they're saying:

"In the front it was approaching 140 degrees," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. "Eighty-five to 95 is the maximum temperature inside the vehicle before we have to force entry and rescue those animals."

Marietta police officers rescued two dogs from a hot car parked at Six Flags White Water in Marietta on July 5, 2025.

"Officers immediately confronted him. He was cooperative and seemed somewhat confused — like, why would it be a problem for the dogs? Completely unaware of how much danger they were actually in," McPhilamy said.

Marietta police officers rescued two dogs from a hot car parked at Six Flags White Water in Marietta on July 5, 2025.

Animal cruelty charges

What's next:

Waddell was arrested at the scene and charged with cruelty to animals.

Marietta police officers rescued two dogs from a hot car parked at Six Flags White Water in Marietta on July 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

Cautionary tale for pet owners

Why you should care:

Police say the dogs are expected to recover, but they hope the incident serves as a warning to other pet owners.

"You're running the risk of immediately putting your dog's life in jeopardy," McPhilamy said.