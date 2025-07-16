Georgia teen charged in parents' deaths sought help from TikTok influencers

article

In the weeks and months following the fatal shootings of her mother and stepfather, 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick apparently didn’t hide from the public. Instead, it appears she took to TikTok, sharing emotional messages, engaging with true crime creators, and urging influencers to draw attention to the unsolved double homicide that had shattered her family’s home in Carroll County, Georgia.

Now, Patrick is the one behind bars — charged with murdering the very people she publicly mourned online.

Arrested for murder

What we know:

On July 8, Patrick turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest and was charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the Feb. 20 killings of her mother and stepfather -- 41-year-old Kristin Brock and 45- year-old James Brock.

The couple were found shot to death in their Carrollton home after Patrick herself called 911, according to authorities. They immediately began investigating the deaths as a double homicide after not finding a gun at the scene.

Sarah Grace asks for help

What they're saying:

In the months that followed, Patrick reportedly reached out to multiple TikTok influencers to bring attention to the case, according to People.com.

Screenshots shared by content creator "Allegedly Reportedly" show that a user named "Sarah Grace" contacted her in June, writing: "Search up Brock case. They’re my parents and out of nowhere a random Thursday night in Feb someone came in my house with me and my 5-year-old sister and shot my parents brutally leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to."

The user’s account has since been deleted, and it has not been officially confirmed whether Patrick operated the account. But her digital trail has become a key element of the ongoing investigation. Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey confirmed to FOX News Digital that Patrick had a TikTok account that commented on posts related to the case and said investigators uncovered "mountains of evidence," although they have not disclosed what that evidence includes.

The influencer who received the messages said the tone of Patrick’s online presence felt odd in hindsight.

In one message, Patrick reportedly said media coverage of the murder "would be a really big hit." In another comment under a video speculating that the killer knew the victims, she responded, "Most definitely was since they knew the house."

"Allegedly Reportedly," whose first name is Janice, told FOX 5 Atlanta that although she has been contacted by many family members of missing and murdered people in the past, this was the first time that she has ever been contacted by someone who was later arrested for murder.

Janice also said that she had no reason to suspect that the person contacting her at the time was not Sarah Grace and she contacted law enforcement as soon as she learned about the teenager's arrest. Additionally, the popular TikTok creator said she hopes the focus remains on the victims in the case and suggests people should avoid "harmful speculation" while waiting for additional updates from officials.

Another influencer, known online as MamaTot, also said she was contacted by someone named "Sarah Grace," who sent a message that read: "Momma tot I need a momma bad [right now] I’m going through it."

Additionally, a TikTok user known as True Crime Mama, claimed in a video that either Sarah Grace or a "friend" of hers reached out to her about a month before the arrest, asking what she knew about the case and asking for her help.

Grandfather defends Sarah Grace

The other side:

Patrick’s grandfather, Dennis Nolan, has publicly defended her innocence and questioned the strength of the case.

"It’s all speculative stuff... Nothing puts the gun in her hand. They don’t have the gun," he said in an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Nolan described his granddaughter as distraught after her arrest, saying her first phone call from jail was filled with desperation. "What are they doing to me? Why are they doing this to me? I didn’t do anything," she reportedly told him.

Nolan acknowledged that Patrick had expressed a desire to live with her biological father, describing him as more lenient. "She was better off with Kristin and James," he said, adding that he is standing by his granddaughter until proven otherwise. "Unless something has changed, you are innocent until proven guilty."

Community shaken

Local perspective:

The community of Carrollton remains shaken by the murders. The Brocks were remembered as loving parents and active church members at Catalyst Church at their funeral on March 8. A younger child who lived in the home — now orphaned — has been described by investigators as the "saddest victim."

James and Kristen Brock

Investigation still open

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kim Hope has not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests. As the legal case unfolds, many are now revisiting the teen’s digital footprint — and wondering if the suspect had been narrating her own story to the world all along.

Press conference on July 8, 2025