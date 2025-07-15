Carroll County teen accused of killing family: Grandfather believes she's innocent

The Brief Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is accused of shooting and killing her mother and stepfather. James Brock, 45, and Kristen Brock, 41, were found shot to death inside their Carroll County home on the morning of Feb. 20. Dennis Nolan said he doesn't think his granddaughter killed her family.



What we know:

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is accused of shooting and killing her mother and stepfather.

Sarah Grace Patrick. Photo courtesy of Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Patrick turned herself into the Carrol County Jail last Tuesday, July 8.

What they're saying:

"I lost my daughter. That was hard. And, now, the thought of losing my, my granddaughter, that's just 10 times harder," Nolan said.

Nolan said the Carroll County Police Department doesn't have enough evidence to prove she did it.

"It's all speculative stuff... Nothing puts the gun in her hand. They don't have the gun," he said.

Police said Patrick's digital footprint is what led to her arrest, but wouldn't give FOX 5 specifics.

A neighbor also told FOX 5 news that Patrick wanted to live with her dad.

"Her dad gave her more freedom," Nolan said. "She was better off with Kristin and James."

"Unless something has changed, you are innocent until proven guilty. I'm going to stand behind her," Nolan said.

He said he has spoken with his granddaughter at least twice while she was in jail, and she seemed very upset.

"The first call was very desperate, you know: 'what are they doing to me, why are they doing this me. I didn't do anything'" he said.

The backstory:

James Brock, 45, and Kristen Brock, 41, were found shot to death inside their home on Carrollton Tyus Road near Cottage Way on the morning of Feb. 20. The home, located just southwest of Carrollton, was swarmed by investigators that day as crime scene tape stretched across the property and deputies canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

James and Kristen Brock

The couple were well-known and loved in the community, especially at Catalyst Church, where members remembered them as kind, generous, and deeply caring.

What's next:

Carroll County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kim Hope also said that the investigation is still open and there is a possibility that more arrests could be made.

Investigators are still pursuing leads and monitoring online chatter. They have not ruled out the possibility of further developments.

Court records show a motion for bond has been filed for Patrick, but no court date has been set. Right now, Parker is in jail awaiting that hearing.