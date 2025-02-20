Expand / Collapse search
2 found dead in home along Carrollton Tyus Road in Carroll County

By
Published  February 20, 2025 4:54pm EST
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home along Carrollton Tyus Road where two people were found shot to death on Feb. 20, 2025. article

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home along Carrollton Tyus Road where two people were found shot to death on Feb. 20, 2025. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at a home on Carrollton Tyus Road.
    • The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block near Cottage Way.
    • Investigators searched the residence for evidence, spoke with neighbors, and looked for surveillance video.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were found dead at a home just southwest of Carrollton on Thursday afternoon. 

It happened in the 1500 block of Carrollton Tyus Road near Cottage Way. 

What we know:

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the two adults were found with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. 

Investigators spent Thursday afternoon combing the residence for evidence, speaking with neighbors, and searching for surveillance video. 

The home, surrounded by police cruisers, was roped off with crime scene tape. 

What we don't know:

The names of those killed have not been released. 

It was not clear if authorities were searching for the shooter at that time.

The Source: The details and photo were provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

