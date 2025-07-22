Atlanta City councilmember, daughter injured in bike traffic incident

article

The Brief Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier and his young daughter were both injured when they were hit by a car while riding bicycles last week. The councilman and his daughter were heading home from an Atlanta United match. Dozier called the experience "terrifying." Dozier said that the experience reinforced the feeling that Atlanta streets are not safe enough for pedestrians and bikers.



An Atlanta City Council member and one of his daughters are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding their bicycles last week.

Councilman Jason Dozier said that he and his daughter were heading home from an Atlanta United match when the crash happened.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Dozier called the experience "terrifying," but said he was grateful that they were both recovering.

"We were doing something that should be normal—enjoying our city, attending a local event, and heading home together by bike. But because our streets lack the protected infrastructure we need, that ride nearly turned into a tragedy," he said.

"I want to especially thank APD Zone 5, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department team from District 4's very own Station No. 7, and our Grady EMTs for their swift response, attentiveness, and professionalism," Dozier continued. "Their care and compassion in a moment of crisis meant more than I can put into words."

Dig deeper:

An avid cyclist, Dozier said that the crash won't stop his commitment to push for safer streets for pedestrians and others on the road.

"As a parent, there is no worse feeling than watching your child get hurt in a moment that was entirely preventable. As a public official, it reinforced what I already know too well: Atlanta’s streets are not yet safe enough for families who choose to walk, bike, or use mobility devices to get around," he said.

Dozier said that he is pushing for protected bike lanes, slower speed limits for drivers, and more thoughtful street design that "prioritizes people."

"These aren’t luxuries; they’re necessities. No one should be put in danger just for trying to enjoy the city that they love with their family," he said.