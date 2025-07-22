City of Atlanta introduces vendor directory to help small businesses

article

The Brief The City of Atlanta introduces a vendor directory to help local small businesses connect with major events. The directory allows event planners and community members to select local vendors for events planned months or years in advance. The program aims to support Atlanta's small businesses by providing opportunities for engagement and growth within the city's vibrant event scene.



The City of Atlanta has unveiled "Showcase Atlanta," a new initiative designed to help local small businesses capitalize on major events happening in the city.

What we know:

The program will serve as a comprehensive guide, allowing small businesses to add themselves to a vendor directory accessible to event planners, organizers, and community members, according to the city.

By joining the directory, local businesses can be selected for events planned months or even years in advance, ensuring they have ample opportunities to participate in the city's vibrant event scene.

Additionally, Atlanta residents and businesses can utilize the directory year-round to find vendors that meet specific needs for their own events.

What's next:

"Showcase Atlanta" aims to strengthen the local economy by connecting small businesses with event opportunities, fostering community engagement, and supporting the growth of Atlanta's diverse business landscape.