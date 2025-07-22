Attorneys to give update on journalist being held by ICE in Atlanta

article

The attorneys for a reporter arrested in June during an immigration protest in DeKalb County plan to give an update on his condition and the fight for his release on Tuesday.

Journalist Mario Guevara, whose recent arrest during a protest sparked national outcry, remains in federal immigration custody despite a judge granting him bond earlier this month.

The backstory:

Guevara, a veteran Spanish-language reporter who fled violence in El Salvador and has lived in Georgia for more than 20 years, was arrested June 14 while covering a demonstration near Stone Mountain. Video of the incident showed him wearing a helmet and press vest, documenting the protest live. Charges filed by DeKalb County — including obstruction and unlawful assembly — were later dropped when the solicitor-general found no evidence of wrongdoing.

On July 1, an immigration judge approved Guevara’s release on bond. But ICE attorneys filed a stay and appeal, effectively blocking it — a move his legal team says was not disclosed until after the family attempted to post bond.

Guevara was subsequently transferred to the Gwinnett County Jail on misdemeanor traffic charges, which were dismissed.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, Giovanni Diaz, Guevara's attorney, told FOX 5 that inmates at Atlanta’s Federal Correctional Institution had attempted to extort the journalist's family using a burner phone.

"This was not a coincidence," Diaz said. "They housed him in general population in a federal penitentiary, where he was unprotected, and then he was extorted. We made ICE aware, and he was moved within 36 hours."

SEE MORE: Journalist detained by ICE in Atlanta appeals for help from El Salvador

The attorney also said he believes that officials in Gwinnett County have worked in coordination with ICE to keep Guevara behind bars.

"In my opinion, Gwinnett played a role in this, and they used every tool they had to delay his release," Diaz said. "The charges have now been dismissed, and yet he remains in detention while ICE appeals a bond decision that should have resulted in his release nearly two weeks ago."

What's next:

Guevara’s legal team has asked the Board of Immigration Appeals to dismiss ICE’s appeal and allow bond to proceed. If not resolved soon, Diaz said federal litigation may follow.

The attorneys will discuss updates on the case at a news conference at the Georgia Capitol at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. FOX 5 will air the press conference live.