Georgia among top states as non-criminal ICE arrests surge around country

The Brief Under President Trump’s intensified immigration enforcement, nearly half of ICE arrests nationwide in June 2025 involved individuals with no criminal convictions—up from 23% in May. In Georgia, 42% of June arrests were non-criminal. Veteran reporter Mario Guevara remains in ICE custody more than five weeks after being arrested while covering a protest, despite having no criminal history and being granted bond by an immigration judge. ICE insists his detention is unrelated to his journalism. Georgia ranks fourth in the U.S. for total ICE arrests in 2025, with over 4,000 apprehensions. Deportations are also increasing, with the majority sent to Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.



Immigration enforcement has intensified under President Donald Trump’s second term, with non-criminal arrests making up nearly half of all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehensions in June 2025. In Georgia, 42% of arrests that month involved individuals with no documented criminal convictions.

Journalist under arrest

What we know:

Veteran metro Atlanta reporter Mario Guevara remains in ICE custody after being arrested in June while covering an immigration protest. His detention has sparked debate among advocates and officials over shifting enforcement priorities.

Georgia currently ranks fourth in the nation for total ICE arrests in 2025, with more than 4,000 apprehensions. Deportations are also up, primarily to Latin American countries.

What they're saying:

Community members gathered Tuesday at the Georgia State Capitol in support of Mario Guevara, a longtime Spanish-language journalist detained by ICE since June. Guevara was arrested while reporting on a protest in DeKalb County. Although an immigration judge granted him bond, ICE attorneys appealed the decision, preventing his release.

Guevara’s family and attorney say he has no criminal history and should not have been detained. ICE, however, has maintained that the arrest is unrelated to his profession, stating in a June 30 press release that he is in the country unlawfully. No criminal charges were listed by ICE at the time of the release.

"He has no criminal history and should never have been arrested," his attorney said. Guevara’s daughter described the ordeal as "a nightmare" that has devastated their family.

The other side:

ICE denies targeting Guevara for his journalism. In a June 30 press release, the agency stated unequivocally that "the accusation that Guevara was arrested because he is a journalist is completely false." The release noted only that Guevara is in the U.S. illegally, without mentioning any criminal history.

The case has become emblematic of a growing concern: a shift in ICE policy that appears to increasingly target undocumented individuals with no criminal convictions or pending charges. The arrest of Guevara, along with recent immigration-related controversies—including the abrupt early retirement of MARTA’s CEO and the arrest of 4 men last week at a car wash in Brookhaven—has spotlighted how enforcement is sweeping up people far beyond violent offenders.

ICE Enforcement Escalates Under Trump’s Immigration Push

What we know:

The case comes amid broader changes in immigration enforcement. Since May 2025, ICE has increased its daily arrest quota from 1,000 to 3,000, according to federal reports. This shift has led to a rise in what ICE refers to as "collateral arrests," which can include individuals not initially targeted during enforcement operations.

Nationwide data from ICE indicates:

More than 32,800 arrests occurred in the first 50 days of the new administration.

47% of individuals arrested in June had no prior criminal convictions, up from 23% in May.

In Georgia, 42% of June arrests were categorized as non-criminal. ICE officials have stated that many of those arrested without criminal records may still face charges or have violated immigration laws. In a recent interview with NewsNation, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said that "70% of those classified as noncriminal charges just haven't been charged yet," and argued that early intervention can help prevent future crimes.

Georgia Arrests by Year and Category

Georgia Immigration Arrests by Year and Offense Category

By the numbers:

The data shows a sharp increase in overall arrests in 2024 and 2025, particularly among individuals with pending criminal charges. Arrests for other immigration violations have also risen significantly in 2025, nearly tripling the total from 2023 and doubling from 2024, with 6 months remaining in the year.

2023 Arrests (737 total):

Convicted Criminals: 450 or 61.05%

Pending Criminal Charges: 102 or 13.84%

Other Immigration Violations: 185 or 25.11%

2024 Arrests (2,314 total) :

Convicted Criminals: 1,468 or 63.45%

Pending Criminal Charges: 550 or 23.77%

Other Immigration Violations: 296 or 12.79%

2025 Arrests (4,002 total January–June):

Convicted Criminals: 1,496 or 37.38%

Pending Criminal Charges: 1,589 or 39.69%

Other Immigration Violations: 917 or 22.92%

A Closer Look at 2025 In Georgia

By the numbers:

A total of 4,002 individuals have been arrested so far in 2025. Here is a breakdown by month and category:

Summary:

Pending Criminal arrests account for the largest share in the first half of 2025 at nearly 40%.

Convicted Criminal arrests follow closely behind at 37.4%.

Other Immigration Violations make up just under 23% of total arrests.

✅ January (Total: 383)

Convicted Criminal: 48.57%

Pending Criminal: 37.08%

Other Immigration Violations: 14.35%

✅ February (Total: 606)

Convicted Criminal: 42.24%

Pending Criminal: 41.42%

Other Immigration Violations: 16.34%

✅ March (Total: 698)

Convicted Criminal: 42.55%

Pending Criminal: 42.55%

Other Immigration Violations: 14.90%

✅ April (Total: 641)

Convicted Criminal: 40.87%

Pending Criminal: 43.68%

Other Immigration Violations: 15.45%

✅ May (Total: 751)

Convicted Criminal: 34.75%

Pending Criminal: 41.81%

Other Immigration Violations: 23.44%

✅ June (Total: 923)

Convicted Criminal: 25.36%

Pending Criminal: 33.05%

Other Immigration Violations: 41.59%

ICE defends arrests of non-criminals

The other side:

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons recently defended the arrest of non-criminals during an interview with NewsNation by saying 70% of those classified as noncriminal charges just haven't been charged yet and that early intervention prevents crimes.

According to this year's numbers for the state of Georgia, 39.69% of the arrests between January and June have involved individuals with pending charges and 22.91% are listed as "Other Immigration Violations."

A Look at Deportation Numbers

By the numbers:

Deportation numbers are also on the rise nationwide and in Georgia. Here is a closer look at the numbers for 2023-2025.

Deportation Summary for Georgia (2023–2025)

Total Deportations Tracked:

Data shows consistent deportations each year, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 contributing to the overall total. Deportation figures are derived from confirmed "Departed Date" entries in the arrest records.

Deportations by Year:

2023 : 595 individuals deported

2024 : 984 individuals deported

2025 (YTD): 644 individuals deported

Top Countries of Deportation:

Out of all individuals deported, most were sent to Latin American nations. Here are the top destinations:

Mexico – 1,736 deportations

Guatemala – 783 deportations

Honduras – 424 deportations

Colombia – 136 deportations

El Salvador – 122 deportations

Dominican Republic – 43 deportations

Nicaragua – 41 deportations

Venezuela – 28 deportations

Ecuador – 26 deportations

Haiti – 25 deportations

Mexico alone accounts for over 50% of all deportations recorded in this dataset.

According to the Washington Post, over 60% (56,893) of the undocumented immigrants removed from the country (93,818) as of June 11, 2025, did not have a criminal conviction. Additionally, many of the 40% of those deported with criminal records (36,925) committed nonviolent crimes.

In the rest of the country

What they're saying:

According to a press release sent by the White House on Tuesday afternoon, President Trump is making good on his promise to rid communities of threats to public safety. The following accomplishments were listed by the White House:

South Carolina : Arrests have more than tripled, with 88% involving individuals already convicted or facing charges.

Michigan : ICE arrests have surged 154%.

Minnesota : Arrests have doubled, and deportation timelines have been cut in half.

Colorado and Wyoming : Enforcement has increased nearly fivefold.

Ohio : Arrests have more than tripled.

Nevada : Arrests are up nearly 300%.

Tennessee : Daily arrests have more than doubled, mostly involving those with convictions or pending charges.

Virginia and Maryland : Arrests have increased by 470% and 290%, respectively.

North Carolina : Daily arrests are up 160%.

Alabama : Arrests have more than doubled.

Utah and surrounding western states : Monthly arrests have tripled across eight states, including Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and California.

Texas, Florida, California : Arrests are up 92%, 219%, and 123%, respectively, compared to 2024.

Southern Arizona : ICE enforcement has "spiked dramatically."

Chicago and San Diego: Arrests have tripled and quadrupled, respectively, compared to the same time last year.

Texas has the most with approximately 23,000 arrests since Jan. 1. Florida follows with about 11,300, California has had approximately 6,200 arrests and Georgia comes in 4th highest with a little over 4,000 arrests.

Other states with a significant jump in ICE arrests in 2025 include Virginia (3,200 plus); New York (2,900 plus); Arizona (2,800 plus); Massachusetts (2,700 plus); and Tennessee (2,700 plus).

Summary

Big picture view:

Immigration enforcement has become an increasingly hot-button issue under the Trump administration, sparking concern among citizens, advocates, and local leaders across the country.

As the number of ICE arrests rises—particularly those involving individuals without established criminal records—critics worry that the focus has shifted from public safety to mass deportation. Supporters of stricter enforcement say it's necessary to uphold immigration law, while others fear it’s leading to the detention and removal of individuals who pose no threat, such as long-time residents, workers, and journalists. The growing divide reflects a broader national debate about immigration policy, civil rights, and the role of federal agencies in local communities.