WATCH | Immigrant rights advocates speak out against expanding ICE center

Immigrant rights advocates are raising concerns over plans to expand the Folkston ICE Processing Center (FIPC) in South Georgia and are calling for the facility’s complete shutdown. The group is holding a press conference Thursday morning in downtown Atlanta ahead of a key vote by the Charlton County Board of Commissioners.

The board is scheduled to consider a proposed contract modification with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that would more than double the current bed capacity at FIPC. The facility, which currently has 1,118 beds, would add 1,868 beds under the expansion plan, bringing the total to 2,986.

Advocates say the expansion would dramatically increase the number of immigrants detained in Georgia and are urging the board to reject the proposal.

