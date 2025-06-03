Lawmaker calling for answers after alleged ICE arrest at Riverdale Walmart

article

The Brief A Georgia state representative is demanding an individual taken during an apparent ICE arrest be released immediately. State Rep. Eric Bell says the "rogue operation" happened at a Walmart in Riverdale on Monday afternoon. Bell called the arrest "human trafficking at its finest" and compared the tactics to those used in "pre-Nazi Germany."



A Georgia state representative is demanding answers after an alleged ICE arrest at a Riverdale Walmart earlier this week.

State Rep. Eric Bell, who represents part of Clayton County, is calling for the immediate release of the arrested individual.

What we know:

According to Bell, an individual was taken from the Walmart around 2 p.m. by people claiming to be ICE agents.

Bell said the group did not provide any identification or paperwork during the "rogue operation."

What they're saying:

"Let me be clear: this is not law enforcement — this is human trafficking at its finest," Bell said in a statement. "I call for the immediate release of the individual taken, and a full investigation into this rogue operation. Our communities will not be terrorized by the same chilling tactics used in pre–Nazi Germany. We will not be silent while our neighbors are snatched from public spaces by unidentified agents of fear."

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will update this story when we receive a response.

What's next:

Bell says he and other lawmakers plan to introduce legislation, coordinate with local law enforcement, and protest until they receive results.