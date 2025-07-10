Atlanta United CEO Garth Lagerwey announces cancer diagnosis

article

The Brief Atlanta United CEO Garth Lagerwey is taking an indefinite leave after being diagnosed with cancer; his prognosis is encouraging. Day-to-day operations will be led by Chris Henderson, Skate Noftsinger, and Dimitrios Efstathiou during his absence. Lagerwey expressed gratitude to Arthur Blank and confidence in the club's leadership, stating, "I shall return."



Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey is taking an indefinite leave of absence after being diagnosed with cancer, the club announced Thursday. Lagerwey has already begun treatment, and the team says the prognosis for a full recovery is encouraging.

What they're saying:

While Lagerwey steps away to focus on his health, day-to-day operations will continue under the leadership of Chief Soccer Officer Chris Henderson, Chief Business Officer Skate Noftsinger, and Senior Vice President of Strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou, according to the club. The executive team will provide regular updates to Lagerwey and Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, during his absence.

"On behalf of myself, Atlanta United, and the entire Blank Family of Businesses, we stand fully behind Garth and his family as they navigate this difficult challenge," said Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman of Atlanta United. "Garth’s resilience and optimism are part of what makes him such an exceptional leader, and I know he’ll carry those strengths in the days ahead. I have complete confidence in our leadership team and players as we navigate this transition together. We all look forward to welcoming Garth back in the future and will be praying for him and his family’s continued strength, and a smooth recovery."

McKay echoed that support, saying, "Garth has assembled an outstanding executive team that will handle the day-to-day responsibilities in his absence. During this time, our entire leadership group at AMBSE will also be fully available to provide any additional support. The Blank Family of Businesses will be fully supportive of Garth and his family during his absence."

Lagerwey, who joined Atlanta United in 2022, also released a statement expressing gratitude and confidence in the team’s leadership.

"I have made the difficult decision to step back from Atlanta United to tackle my cancer treatment head-on," Lagerwey said. "I would like to express my profound gratitude to Arthur Blank for not only his support, but by doing everything in his power to make this process as painless as possible for me and my family. I could not possibly work for a better organization than AMBSE.

"Atlanta United has a high-performing leadership team in place on the business and soccer sides of the club. Chris, Skate and Dimitrios are experienced and talented leaders, and I have full confidence in their abilities to lead our club in my absence. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to seeing our fans again soon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I shall return."