Emotional appeal for released of Israeli hostages by Georgia leaders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp stood alongside the family of Eviatar David at the State Capitol on Wednesday, calling for the release of the 24-year-old Israeli hostage who has been held by Hamas for more than 640 days following the October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel.

Hamas attacks at Nova Music Festival near the Gaza border

What they're saying:

David was kidnapped while attending the Nova Music Festival near the Gaza border. His best friend, Guy Gilboa, was also taken. Since then, the two have been held in what officials and relatives describe as brutal conditions.

"This is not a political issue. This is an appeal to basic human decency," said Bart Cohen, a fourth-generation Atlantan and Jewish community leader, during the press conference. "All of the remaining hostages must be freed."

The emotional event drew Jewish and Israeli leaders, faith-based advocates, and David’s older brother, Eli David, who has become a prominent voice for hostage families. His campaign has taken him around the world, including to Georgia, where synagogues and local Jewish organizations have "adopted" Eviatar's case to keep his story alive.

"It’s been more than 21 months since October 7, and that day still echoes in my mind like it was yesterday," Eli said. "No matter what, we will fight until Eviatar is home — on his feet."

He shared that he and his brother bonded over music, often playing piano and guitar together on Friday nights. Through released hostages, Eli learned that Eviatar was still holding onto that memory.

"One thing kept him going — the thought of us playing music again," Eli said, choking back emotion.

Kemp condemns Hamas attack

What we know:

Gov. Kemp described the anguish the David family has endured and condemned the psychological tactics used by Hamas. He recounted a chilling moment in February when Hamas forced Eviatar and Gilboa to watch other hostages being released — only to return them to captivity afterward. A still photo of the two men, malnourished and expressionless, was displayed at the event alongside a photo of Eviatar before his capture.

"These are the faces we must remember," Kemp said. "We will not forget these men and women held captive by evil men who pursue hatred rather than peace."

The governor reaffirmed Georgia’s steadfast support for Israel, citing the state’s investments in Israel bonds, its anti-BDS legislation, and numerous government visits to the country.

"We still have a mission to complete — lasting peace to achieve and separated family members to reunite," Kemp said.

Israeli hostages

Big picture view:

Eviatar David is one of approximately 50 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas. According to advocates and Israeli officials, about 20 of those hostages are thought to still be alive.

Wednesday’s event also included remarks from Eden Doniger, general counsel for a tech company based in Sandy Springs and co-organizer of the local effort to support the David family. Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon, who is concluding her service in Atlanta, praised the community’s unity and expressed hope for the hostages' return.

"For 643 days now, their family members have been busy day and night going all around the world, using their voices to remind everyone that this has to end," Sultan-Dadon said. "We are not right until they are all home with us."

Ossoff calls for Eviatar David’s release

Local perspective:

Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia had earlier called for Eviatar David’s release from the Senate floor in May, joining the chorus of advocates pressing for international intervention and public awareness.

As diplomatic talks between Israel and Hamas continue, including recent meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump in Washington, David’s family remains focused on the human toll of the conflict.

"We need to make the separation stop," Eli said. "The Jewish heart has bled enough."

A flyer distributed at the event included a QR code linking to more information about the hostages and how to support advocacy efforts. Eli David remained after the press conference to answer questions and speak with supporters.