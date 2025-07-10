Atlanta expected to clear Old Wheat Street encampment where man was killed

article

The Brief The City of Atlanta plans to permanently close a homeless encampment near the King Center more than half a year after a man was killed during an attempt to clear out the area. Cornelius Taylor was killed after witnesses say a truck ran over his tent during the clearing operation. His death led to the city pausing encampment sweeps for months. City leaders say they have offered housing to everyone living at the encampment. Advocates have criticized the planned clearing as an "eviction."



A homeless encampment near the King Center in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood could be cleared out as soon as Thursday.

The expected closure comes more than half a year after an attempt to clear out the encampment on Old Wheat Street ended with the death of one of the camp's residents.

MORE: Old Wheat Street encampment: People challenge city's decommission plan

The backstory:

Cornelius Taylor was killed on Jan. 16, when Atlanta Public Works crews were cleaning out the encampment. He was 46 years old.

Witnesses at the camp and homeless outreach groups told FOX 5 a truck ran over Taylor while he was in his tent.

One resident of the camp said that Taylor was asleep when city crews arrived at the camp and announced they were going to clear away the tents.

Cornelius Taylor was killed during a sweep of the encampment on Old Wheat Street at the beginning of 2025. (FOX 5)

In an incident report released in late January by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer said he noticed a man waving at him from a tent near where the machine had just been and quickly called for an ambulance.

The officer said that Taylor was "in clear distress" and had to be pulled out of his tent. After he was out of the collapsed structure, Taylor "declined quickly," the officer wrote.

Medics rushed Taylor to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After Taylor's death, the city temporarily stopped sweeps and created a task force to examine its current policies to address homelessness. Those findings and recommendations were released in June.

What they're saying:

Earlier this week, city leaders announced plans to remove the encampment, saying that the Atlanta Police Department will staff the Old Wheat Street location around the clock after it's closed and cleaned.

The city was working with the nonprofit Partners for Home to offer housing at its Welcome House to everyone living at the encampment.

"We've been working very closely with seasoned outreach teams in the continuum of care who have been engaging the 14 residents of the encampment for several months," Partners for Home CEO Cathryn Vassell said. "Once folks are moved into housing, we've contracted with three keys to provide a full-time case manager. That case manager will work with those individuals that move into Welcome House. For individuals that move elsewhere, they will also have assigned case management."

The other side:

Advocates with the Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition have criticized the city's plan, calling it an "eviction."

"Right after we had turned in a plan to not only house but provide wrap-around services, the city not only responded to that plan, they put up eviction signs," Tim Franzen with the Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition said.

The group said that the city's plan would force people living in the encampment into "unsafe or temporary shelters" and eventually leave them on the streets again.

Organizers are asking the city to stop the cleanup operation and adopt a new method of approaching the issue.

Dig deeper:

The city's goal is to get hundreds of homeless individuals off the streets ahead of next year's World Cup in Atlanta.

While officials say this operation is not part of its "Downtown Rising" plan. The city has announced that its goal is to use $212 million to rehouse 400 people by the end of the year.