Georgia cities, counties on federal list targeting 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security has listed Athens, Atlanta, and several Georgia counties as "sanctuary jurisdictions" for allegedly limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Jurisdictions on the list could face suspension or loss of federal funding under an executive order signed earlier this year. Supporters argue sanctuary policies build trust within immigrant communities, while federal officials claim they endanger public safety by obstructing immigration laws.



The Department of Homeland Security has released a new list naming more than 500 jurisdictions across the United States that it claims are obstructing federal immigration enforcement — with several Georgia communities included.

What we know:

Athens, Atlanta, and the counties of Athens-Clarke, DeKalb, Douglas, and Fulton were flagged for policies that federal officials say limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that such policies endanger public safety by shielding "dangerous criminal aliens" from federal authorities.

RELATED: Trump admin moving federal office out of Atlanta over 'sanctuary city' policies

The list is part of an executive order signed earlier this year by President Donald Trump, requiring the federal government to publicly identify states, cities, and counties deemed "sanctuary jurisdictions." These are areas believed to restrict communication with immigration officials or decline to honor detention requests, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to being listed publicly, these jurisdictions face the potential loss of federal funding. Federal agencies are tasked with reviewing grants and contracts to determine which may be suspended or terminated based on noncompliance.

Although there is no official legal definition for a "sanctuary jurisdiction," the term typically refers to places where local governments or law enforcement limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

What they're saying:

Fulton County has issued the following statement in response:

Fulton County has learned that it has been named as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Fulton County complies with state and federal laws, including Georgia law that bans sanctuary jurisdictions. Our law enforcement agencies cooperate fully with state and federal agencies in enforcement of applicable laws. Fulton County also uses the E-verify platform in our hiring and procurement practices.

We are not aware why this designation was made and will be exploring avenues to reverse this designation.

The backstory:

ICE has historically relied on partnerships with local law enforcement to expand its reach, especially under programs like 287(g), which allow local agencies to assume immigration enforcement duties. Supporters of these local restrictions argue that they help build trust within immigrant communities and maintain that immigration enforcement should remain a federal responsibility.

The other side:

A coalition of local officials and advocacy groups criticized the list, calling it a political move aimed at forcing local governments into compliance. They argue that sanctuary policies are lawful and help make communities safer.

In the wake of the Laken Riley murder, Athens-Clarke County was accused of being a sanctuary city. Riley was killed in February 2024 by Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2022. He was later convicted and sentenced in the case. Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz denied that the consolidated city-county violated the state law, noting that it files a yearly certificate of compliance. Critics point to a 2019 resolution by the Athens-Clarke County Commission that said local government "strives to foster a community where individuals of all statuses feel safe." But Girtz notes that the resolution doesn’t have the force of law.

RELATED: UGA campus murder: Are there sanctuary cities/counties in Georgia?

Enforcement in metro Atlanta:

Although the Department of Homeland Security has not released any official figures, it routinely posts photographs and information about arrests of "illegal aliens" on its social media accounts. Local law enforcement are often mentioned and/or seen in these posts.

What's next:

While previous efforts to cut funding from sanctuary jurisdictions have faced legal challenges, Georgia cities and counties now find themselves among those under renewed scrutiny as the administration ramps up pressure.